War on Terror

By Eric Westervelt
Published October 29, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Al Qaeda's former leadership may have been dispersed and disrupted by U.S attacks in Afghanistan, but the extremist organization could well be regrouping in parts of the Middle East and Central Asia. This information comes from Gen. Tommy Franks, head of U.S. Central Command. To contend with this more scattered threat, Franks said today that the United States has some 800 land and sea based troops in Djibouti and other parts of the Horn of Africa. Eric Westervelt reports from the Pentagon.

Eric Westervelt
Eric Westervelt is a San Francisco-based correspondent for NPR's National Desk. He has reported on major events for the network from wars and revolutions in the Middle East and North Africa to historic wildfires and terrorist attacks in the U.S.
