A deposition released yesterday indicates at least one Boston Catholic Church official knew that one of their priests was advocating sex between men and boys. Still, in the 1980's, they promoted Fr. Paul Shanley to lead a parish in Newton, Massachusetts. The deposition was released in connection with a lawsuit brought by three men who say Fr. Shanley molested them. Amy Eddings of member station WNYC reports.

Copyright 2002 NPR