Bush Addresses Nation on Iraq

By John Ydstie,
Don Gonyea
Published October 7, 2002 at 12:00 AM EDT

From a train station in Cincinnati, Ohio, President Bush addresses the nation, laying out his case against Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and why he feels Iraq constitutes a unique threat to U.S. interests. Congress is expected to vote soon on a resolution authorizing force against Iraq. NPR's John Ydstie and Don Gonyea have a live report.

